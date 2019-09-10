MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-4-4

(three, four, four)

09-34-37-39-40

(nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

01-07-10-12-22

(one, seven, ten, twelve, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million