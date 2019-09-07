MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-9-0

(eight, nine, zero)

05-07-13-29-32

(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

03-12-13-20-30

(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million