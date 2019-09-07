MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-9-0
(eight, nine, zero)
05-07-13-29-32
(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
03-12-13-20-30
(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.