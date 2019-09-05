MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-0-7
(one, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
08-11-13-15-30
(eight, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
