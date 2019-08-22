MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

06-08-09-37-47

(six, eight, nine, thirty-seven, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

09-15-17-21-25

(nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million