MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-9-7
(one, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
09-10-13-23-25
(nine, ten, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Google employees call for pledge not to work with ICE
Hundreds of Google employees are calling on the company to pledge it won't work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's the latest in a year full of political and social pushback from the tech giant's workforce.
National
Even as some cringe, Rep. Steve King's support may endure
Rep. Steve King's most recent insensitive remarks about rape are the kind that have doomed political candidates elsewhere, but some fellow Iowa Republicans say it's possible they actually could do more good than harm for the embattled congressman's re-election chances by reinforcing his credentials as a social conservative.
Music
Arlo Guthrie sings as Woodstock fans flock to concert site
Tie-dyed pilgrims and white-haired Woodstock festival veterans converged at the generation-defining site to celebrate its 50th anniversary, while Arlo Guthrie came back to sing — what else? — "The Times They Are a-Changin'."
Nation
Tennessee inmate executed in electric chair for killings
Tennessee executed its third inmate in the electric chair since November, killing a man Thursday who maintained that he didn't stab a mother and her 15-year-old daughter to death in 1986.
National
Report: Arizona prison boss slow to react to broken locks
Locks failed for years at an Arizona prison and allowed for serious beatings of prisoners and guards, but Corrections Director Charles Ryan failed to appreciate the seriousness of the problem until he saw video of an assault that was broadcast on television, according to a report released Thursday.