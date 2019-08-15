MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-0-5
(four, zero, five)
04-15-21-29-41
(four, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
15-21-35-45-52, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.45 million
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
03-06-09-17-29
(three, six, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
10-13-30-51-69, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(ten, thirteen, thirty, fifty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
