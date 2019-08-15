MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

04-15-21-29-41

(four, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

15-21-35-45-52, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.45 million

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

03-06-09-17-29

(three, six, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

10-13-30-51-69, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(ten, thirteen, thirty, fifty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million