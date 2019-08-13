MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
11-12-14-22-30
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
13-14-16-19-24
(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
MN Lottery
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
