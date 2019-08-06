MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
08-13-18-21-24
(eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
Music
Emails: Pritzker's office not aware band booked for 2 months
A southern rock band whose logo features Confederate flags was booked for the DuQuoin State Fair for two months before Gov. J.B. Pritzker's staff learned of the gig and abruptly canceled it, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.
Variety
Uruguay issues travel warning against Albuquerque, Detroit
Uruguay issued a warning to its citizens early this week about traveling to the U.S. after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people.
Books
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 2:Fiction:1. Treasure Island: An Audible Original Drama by Robert Louis Stevenson & Marty Ross - adaptation, narrated by Philip…
Business
Pennsylvania man charged with selling guns stolen from feds
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen from a federal storage facility in West Virginia.Richard Adam…
National
Federal judge continues blocking 3 Arkansas abortion laws
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that three Arkansas abortion restrictions she temporarily blocked will remain on hold while she considers a lawsuit challenging them.