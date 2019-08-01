MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
03-09-21-31-38
(three, nine, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $685,000
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
13-15-18-21-25
(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
500,000 children would lose free school meals under Trump plan
Food stamp change would also affect needy children.
National
Senate panel OKs defense pick despite sex assault allegation
A Senate committee on Wednesday approved the nomination of an Air Force general to become the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, largely discounting an aide's allegations that he had subjected her to unwanted sexual advances.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:04-13-17-37-40-42(four, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two)Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million
National
Protesters yelling 'fire Pantaleo' disrupt Democratic debate
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was targeted with hecklers shouting "Fire Pantaleo" at the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.The…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:07-11-18-29-34-37, Doubler: N(seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler:…