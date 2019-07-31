MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-6-2
(two, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
02-04-21-23-25
(two, four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
More From Nation
National
Judge rejects Democrats case against Trump 2016 campaign
Democrats' claims that President Donald Trump's campaign conspired with Russia were tossed out Tuesday by a judge who noted there were no allegations that anyone from the campaign stole documents from the Democratic National Committee.
Variety
Former athletic trainer gets 12 years in sex abuse case
A former Montana high school athletic trainer who acknowledged coercing boys into sexual abuse under the guise of improving their athletic performance was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison.
TV & Media
Andy Borowitz brings the funny to staid PBS
Andy Borowitz is bringing the funny to staid PBS.
Nation
'80s tape, toy dino: Chinatown archaeological dig cut short
An archaeological dig in Boston's historic Chinatown has been cut short after it turned up a 1980s music cassette, a toy dinosaur and other bric-a-brac.
National
Officials: Festival shooter took gun to California illegally
Officials say a 19-year-old gunman used a rifle he legally bought in Nevada and illegally brought into California to kill two children and a man…