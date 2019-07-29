MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
12-13-29-33-44
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $610,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
03-14-18-19-23
(three, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Prosecutor: Defendants in deadly fire 'criminally negligent'
Two men charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fire broke out at a California warehouse, killing 36 people, disregarded human life when they illegally converted the building into a residence for artists and threw unpermitted parties there, prosecutors said Monday.
National
Washington House hires outside firm to investigate a member
The Washington state House on Monday hired a firm to investigate whether a member has engaged in, planned or promoted political violence and to determine the extent of his involvement with groups or people involved with such activities.
National
Last slave ship: Alabama files federal claim of ownership
Alabama has filed a federal court claim to ownership of the wreckage of the last ship known to bring enslaved people from Africa to the U.S., a move the archaeologist who helped find the ship says will bolster protection of the site.
National
Arkansas lawmaker pleads no contest to not filing taxes
An Arkansas lawmaker pleaded no contest Monday to not paying state income taxes and agreed to pay thousands of dollars back to the state, but his lawyer said the legislator had no plans to step down from his statehouse seat.
Nation
The Latest: Police: Shooting survivors ranged from 12 to 69
The Latest on a shooting at a food festival in Northern California (all times local):