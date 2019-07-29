MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

12-13-29-33-44

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $610,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

03-14-18-19-23

(three, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million