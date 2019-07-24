MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

13-18-27-32-47

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

01-06-26-27-31

(one, six, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $63 million