MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
13-18-27-32-47
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
01-06-26-27-31
(one, six, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Variety
Fire close to nuke facilities in Idaho shifts away in wind
The largest wildfire at the nation's primary nuclear research facility in recent history had been burning close to buildings containing nuclear fuel and other radioactive material but a change in wind direction Wednesday was pushing the flames into open range at the sprawling site in Idaho, officials said.
National
Judge blocks Trump asylum restrictions at US-Mexico border
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to stop denying asylum to anyone who transits through another country to reach the U.S. border,…
Nation
Spokesman: Puerto Rico governor preparing to address island
Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is preparing a message to the people of Puerto Rico and will address them directly Wednesday night, his spokesman said.
National
The Latest: 'The Rock' visits Hawaiians protesting telescope
The Latest on demonstrations against a giant telescope in Hawaii (all times local):
National
Oregon removes assisted suicide wait for certain patients
Legislation allowing certain terminally ill patients to have quicker access to life-ending medications under the state's first-in-the-nation assisted suicide law has been signed into law, Gov. Kate Brown's office announced Wednesday.