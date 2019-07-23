MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-4-8
(zero, four, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
03-09-11-12-22
(three, nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Arizona city watches, worries as mountain area burns
Anxious residents packed up prized possessions Tuesday as hundreds of firefighters worked to keep a wildfire in a forested Arizona city away from homes while they got help from the weather.
Governor: Telescope protests about treatment of Hawaiians
The governor of Hawaii acknowledged Tuesday that an ongoing protest about a telescope planned atop the state's highest mountain is also about addressing the treatment of Native Hawaiians going back more than a century.
Documents: $6 million to Armstrong family in wrongful death
An Ohio hospital paid the estate of astronaut Neil Armstrong $6 million in a confidential agreement to settle allegations that post-surgical complications led to Armstrong's 2012 death, according to court documents and a report in the New York Times.
Man pleads guilty in brutal 1998 killing of Montana teen
A Montana man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a pair of crimes that remained unsolved for two decades — the brutal murder of an 18-year-old video store clerk and the rape and attempted murder of a newspaper carrier.
