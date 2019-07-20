MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
04-17-21-25-26
(four, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
