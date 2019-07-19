MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
11-12-22-24-34
(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
01-03-10-16-30
(one, three, ten, sixteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
The Latest: Suit: Firms didn't stop suspicious opioid orders
The Latest on filings in a case in which local governments seek to hold the drug industry accountable for a nationwide opioid crisis (all times local):
Black lawmaker: White man said 'Go back where you came from'
A pregnant African American lawmaker in Georgia said she was verbally attacked in a supermarket Friday by a middle-aged white man — apparently irate that she was in an express line with too many items — who used profanity, called her vulgar names and told her to "go back where you came from" as her 9-year-old daughter looked on.
The Latest: Mayor: No National Guard for telescope protests
The Latest on protests of a telescope on Hawaii mountain (all times local):
Large group of supporters greets Taiwan president in Denver
Taiwan's president was greeted by a large group of supporters and a handful of pro-China protesters as she entered a downtown Denver hotel before dinner.
Work on old oil well may have caused California spill
Chevron says an 800,000-gallon oil spill in Central California may have started when crews tried to recap an abandoned well.