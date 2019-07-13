MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-4-9
(one, four, nine)
20-22-23-24-34
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
04-09-12-15-16
(four, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $194 million
More From Nation
National
Pennsylvania GOP settles fight over contested race for chair
Pennsylvania's Republican Party is trying to amicably settle a contested race for chairman between a candidate who had backing from top Trump campaign officials and a rival who previously had support from many Trump-aligned party activists.
Nation
'It's powerful': Tropical storm starts lashing Louisiana
Homeowners sandbagged their doors and tourists trying to get out of town jammed the airport Friday as Tropical Storm Barry began rolling in, threatening an epic drenching that could test how well New Orleans has strengthened its flood protections in the 14 years since Hurricane Katrina.
National
Trump to discuss migrant crisis with Guatemalan president
The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Monday to talk about immigration and security issues.
National
Appeals court gives Trump a win in sanctuary city case
A federal appeals court gave President Donald Trump a rare legal win in his efforts to crack down on "sanctuary cities" Friday, upholding the Justice Department's decision to give preferential treatment in awarding community policing grants to cities that cooperate with immigration authorities.
Nation
Memories of 2016 flood haunt Baton Rouge ahead of Barry
Memories of an epic flood that caused billions of dollars in damage had Louisiana's capital on edge Friday as Barry gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico more than 150 miles (240 kilometers) away.