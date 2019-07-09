MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
08-14-23-25-30
(eight, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
More From Nation
National
Judge blocks government lawyers from quitting census fight
The Justice Department can't replace nine lawyers so late in the dispute over whether to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census without explaining why they are doing so, a judge said Tuesday.
National
Alaska legislators brace for showdown over governor's vetoes
The message on the front page of Alaska's second-largest newspaper was unmistakable.
National
Validity of Obama health care law at issue in appeal hearing
With health insurance availability, cost and coverage on the line for millions of Americans, a federal appeals court seemed inclined Tuesday to rule that the core provision of President Barack Obama's signature health care law is unconstitutional.
National
Correction: Trump Quotes-Mural story
In a story July 8 about a mural in New Orleans with infamous Trump quotes, The Associated Press reported erroneously a quote attributed to him as saying "I moved on her like a dog." Trump said "I moved on her like a bitch."
Variety
Mountain goat relocation resumes in Olympic National Park
For the second straight summer, mountain goats are flying in Olympic National Park.