MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-4-9
(one, four, nine)
15-16-31-33-40
(fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
05-14-18-23-26
(five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
More From Nation
Nation
FBI, ICE use driver license photos without owners' consent
Federal investigators have turned state Department of Motor Vehicles databases into the bedrock of an unprecedented surveillance infrastructure.
National
The Latest: Pelosi says Trump wants to make US 'white again'
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the 2020 Census (all times local):
Nation
Admiral picked to lead Navy is retiring instead
He said ties to subordinate were not tacit approval for "inappropriate behavior."
National
Kobach launches US Senate bid in Kansas; some in GOP wary
Kris Kobach, a nationally known advocate of tough immigration policies and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, launched a campaign Monday for the U.S. Senate in Kansas amid hostility from some Republicans worried that his loss in the governor's race could threaten the party's Senate majority.
National
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Civil rights activists complained Monday of the potential for widespread abuse following confirmation that at least three states have scanned millions of driver's license photos on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement without the drivers' knowledge or consent.