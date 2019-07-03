MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

06-17-28-38-45

(six, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Estimated jackpot: $95 million

09-12-24-27-29

(nine, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million