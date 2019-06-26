MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

09-13-27-29-32

(nine, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Estimated jackpot: $71 million

03-07-19-29-31

(three, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

01-05-16-22-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(one, five, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million