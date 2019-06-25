MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

04-05-18-22-40

(four, five, eighteen, twenty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

03-17-21-23-44, Lucky Ball: 2

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

01-04-13-19-22

(one, four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Estimated jackpot: $122 million