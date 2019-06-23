MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-0-2
(four, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
01-04-08-19-22
(one, four, eight, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Celebrities
Gene's Po-Boys, iconic New Orleans eatery, closing in July
A New Orleans po-boy shop featured in "The Simpsons" and a video by Drake is serving up its last sandwiches this summer.
National
Georgia's ruling party announces electoral changes
The leader of Georgia's ruling party said Monday that the ex-Soviet nation will hold the next parliamentary election based entirely on a proportionate system, fulfilling a key demand of anti-government protesters.
Variety
Flying Wallendas safely cross Times Square on high wire
Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas safely crossed Times Square on a high wire strung between two skyscrapers 25 stories above the pavement.
National
Buttigieg criticized at emotional town hall after shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faced criticism Sunday from angry residents of South Bend, Indiana, at an emotional town hall meeting a week after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the city where he is mayor.
Nation
