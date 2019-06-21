MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-8-8

(five, eight, eight)

32-34-38-40-42

(thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

13-30-36-48-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

05-14-16-17-28

(five, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Estimated jackpot: $108 million