MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

15-26-30-32-43

(fifteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

02-14-20-21-26

(two, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $92 million