MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

01-07-39-42-46

(one, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

12-16-24-27-30

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $92 million