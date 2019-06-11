MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-17-19-34-47

(three, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $540,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

02-05-26-28-31

(two, five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Estimated jackpot: $66 million