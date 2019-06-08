MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-7-2
(nine, seven, two)
04-16-21-37-43
(four, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $490,000
17-19-27-40-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $530 million
10-12-24-25-27
(ten, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage in Michigan, killing 2 kids
Authorities say a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan, killing two children and seriously injuring two others and a woman who were in the carriage.
Nation
How the OK sign was twisted by trolls and acquired racist undertones
The Anti-Defamation League cautioned against rushing to judgment when someone makes the sign, because most people use it in traditional, non-racist ways.
National
Buttigieg's high college debt draws attention to the issue
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg knows firsthand the burden of six-figure student loan debt. He and his husband, Chasten, are far from alone, though, and their personal college indebtedness is helping to keep the issue on the national stage.
National
High court could cause Va. election drama, but likely won't
The Supreme Court could throw a wrench into Virginia politics with a decision expected this month.
Local
Johnson Controls accused of failing to report pollution
A Wisconsin company is accused of failing to report the release of hazardous materials at a property in Marinette that resulted in some residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water for years.