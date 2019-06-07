MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
04-22-28-29-42, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $530 million
05-10-13-24-31
(five, ten, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $41,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
