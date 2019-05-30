MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
7-0-2
(seven, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $444 million
06-10-12-29-31
(six, ten, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $350 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Autopsy: Boy Scout died on hike of dehydration, overheating
An autopsy for a 16-year-old Boy Scout who collapsed on a troop hiking trip in the southern Arizona desert shows he died from dehydration and overheating.
National
Chicago mayor demands resignation of indicted alderman
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on a longtime Chicago alderman to resign after a federal indictment accused him of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
National
Union: LA officer gets typhoid fever, 5 others show symptoms
A Los Angeles police detective has been diagnosed with typhoid fever, a rare illness typically spread through contaminated food or water, and at least five other officers who work in the same station are showing symptoms, union officials said Thursday.
National
Military judge frees Navy SEAL in advance of murder trial
A decorated Navy SEAL facing a murder trial in the death of an Islamic State prisoner was freed Thursday from custody after a military judge cited interference by prosecutors.
Variety
Report: Zuckerberg security chief accused of misconduct
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief faces accusations of sexual misconduct and making racist and homophobic comments, according to a report Thursday by a business news site.