MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

01-05-27-31-38

(one, five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $315,000

Estimated jackpot: $444 million

05-06-18-24-30

(five, six, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $325 million