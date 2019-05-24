MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
12-23-29-35-38, Lucky Ball: 18
(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $393 million
02-06-07-13-17
(two, six, seven, thirteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
Estimated jackpot: $308 million
