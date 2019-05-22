MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-8-5

(three, eight, five)

11-28-33-35-45

(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

Estimated jackpot: $393 million

08-10-13-16-22

(eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million