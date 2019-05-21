MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-3-7
(one, three, seven)
13-15-19-29-41
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
26-27-29-36-46, Lucky Ball: 2
(twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
03-12-16-22-29
(three, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Mississippi officer accused of murder remains jailed
The mother of a Mississippi murder victim is protesting a prosecutor's discussion of possible bail for the police officer charged with killing her daughter.
National
Teacher in bomb-making case gets nearly 6 years in prison
A math teacher who paid students to dismantle fireworks and store the explosive powder has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.
National
Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels
Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rocketed to fame through his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her battles with President Donald Trump, was charged Wednesday with ripping her off.
Nation
Teen fatally shot after paintball attack on Houston house
Houston police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed outside a house that came under attack from people armed with a paintball gun.
Variety
Efforts to unionize Tennessee Volkswagen plant see setback
In a split decision, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled in favor of Volkswagen in a setback for unionization efforts at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant.