MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-3-0
(three, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $316 million
04-16-20-25-27
(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $235 million
