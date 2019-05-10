MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

04-16-29-41-45

(four, sixteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Estimated jackpot: $295 million

06-14-16-18-23

(six, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $235 million