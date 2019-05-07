MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $273 million
02-03-09-25-28
(two, three, nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $215 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
California governor wants to end tax on tampons, diapers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, unveiled Tuesday what they call a "parents' agenda," including proposals to end the sales tax on tampons and diapers and to use revenue from legal marijuana sales to expand child care programs.
Nation
Thunderstorms bring flooding, power outages to Houston area
Heavy rain is battering parts of southeast Texas prompting flash flood warnings, power outages and calls for water rescues.
Variety
DNA, family tree help solve 52-year-old Seattle murder case
Seattle police said Tuesday they have solved a murder from nearly 52 years ago with the help of DNA and a family tree — a method that has revolutionized cold-case investigations across the U.S. in the past year.
National
Ex-White House lawyer defies House subpoena for documents
It set the Trump administration on course for another collision with the Democratic-led House over its pursuit of documents related to the Russia investigation.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:2-5-0(two, five, zero)Estimated jackpot: $273 million02-03-09-25-28(two, three, nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $215 million