MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $273 million
05-06-15-21-24
(five, six, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $215 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump threatens to hike tariffs on $200B of Chinese imports
President Donald Trump turned up the pressure on China on Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Business
Occidental offers more cash in bid for Anadarko
Occidental, which is in a bidding war with Chevron to buy oil company Anadarko, revised its offer Sunday and says it found a buyer for Anadarko's African investments if the deal goes through.
Business
Confirmed deaths 3 as another body found at Illinois plant
Search and recovery personnel found the body of another worker Sunday in the rubble of a northern Illinois silicone factory that exploded and burst into flames two days earlier, bringing the death toll to three employees with one more body believed to be in the debris, a fire official said.
National
Trump taps former border patrol chief as ICE Director
President Donald Trump's latest choice to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a former border patrol chief under the Obama administration who has publicly backed the president's border wall.
Nation
Red Sox manager Alex Cora won't visit White House
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not attend the ceremony at the White House on Thursday honoring the 2018 World Series champions.