MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

7-0-4

(seven, zero, four)

05-07-09-25-33, Lucky Ball: 16

(five, seven, nine, twenty-five, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $252 million

05-07-17-19-29

(five, seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Estimated jackpot: $199 million