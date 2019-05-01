MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

02-06-19-29-34

(two, six, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million

07-09-33-46-47, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(seven, nine, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $19.05 million

Estimated jackpot: $252 million

01-02-12-21-27

(one, two, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5

(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, fifty-six, sixty-six; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $181 million