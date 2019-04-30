MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
08-10-19-29-30
(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $181 million
More From Nation
National
Nebraska allows sales tax to pay off 'Beatrice Six' judgment
Nebraska lawmakers cleared the way Tuesday for a rural county to impose a half-cent sales tax to pay a $28.1 million legal debt to six people wrongfully convicted of murder, despite objections from the state's Republican governor.
Variety
Synagogue shooter struggled with gun, fled with 50 bullets
After a 19-year-old gunman fired at least eight rounds into a California synagogue, he stopped to fumble with his semiautomatic rifle and then fled with 50 unused bullets, prosecutors said Tuesday.
National
Minnesota House narrowly votes to ban wolf hunting for sport
The Minnesota House has voted narrowly to ban a resumption of wolf hunting for sport in Minnesota.
Nation
Father says son moved to Hawaii to fly tour helicopters
The father of a 28-year-old pilot says his son was among three people killed in a Hawaii helicopter crash.
National
Tennessee governor to allow sports betting without signature
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to let legislation to allow sports betting become law without his signature, putting a state that has largely shied from expanding gambling in position to become the first to offer an online-only sportsbook.