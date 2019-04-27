MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-2-4
(five, two, four)
01-11-44-47-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4
(one, eleven, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $18.85 million
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
01-02-15-26-30
(one, two, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
02-29-41-45-62, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, sixty-two; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $166 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Report: Violent anti-Semitic attacks in US doubled in 2018
Violent attacks against the Jewish community in the United States doubled last year, while overall attacks that also include vandalism and harassment remained near record-high…
National
Drone used to aid 3D remake of Japanese internment camp
A University of Denver team is using drone images to create a 3D reconstruction of a World War II-era Japanese internment camp in southern Colorado,…
Variety
It seems like Alzheimer's but peek into brain shows a mimic
Some people told they have Alzheimer's may instead have a newly identified mimic of the disease.
National
The Latest: Suspect in sheriff's shooting, father found dead
The Latest on a shooting that wounded a Kansas sheriff and undersheriff (all times local):
Nation
North Carolina teachers plan new rally to press demands
North Carolina teachers didn't win the pay hikes and other changes they sought last year, despite a rally that brought 20,000 people to the capital, but they believe their activism helped elect a more sympathetic legislature and will take to the streets again Wednesday.