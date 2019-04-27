MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-2-4

(five, two, four)

01-11-44-47-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4

(one, eleven, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $18.85 million

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

01-02-15-26-30

(one, two, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

02-29-41-45-62, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3

(two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, sixty-two; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $166 million