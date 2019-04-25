MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
26-27-34-42-43
(twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.02 million
Estimated jackpot: $212 million
01-18-21-25-28
(one, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Use-of-force expert: No force, not even Taser, justified in Noor's fatal encounter with Damond
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Use-of-force expert: No force, not even Taser, justified in Noor's fatal encounter with Damond
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Texas executes avowed racist in black man's dragging death
An avowed racist who orchestrated one of the most gruesome hate crimes in U.S. history was executed Wednesday in Texas for the dragging death of a black man.
TV & Media
Authorities keep distance, yet work with armed border group
Authorities on the U.S.-Mexico border have distanced themselves from an armed civilian group that detains asylum-seeking families, but the United Constitutional Patriots have never been shy about saying they work with Border Patrol agents.
Variety
Tesla posts surprisingly large 1Q loss as sales slump 31%
Tesla CEO Elon Musk had prepped Wall Street for a first quarter loss but analysts were still stunned by its size: $702.1 million, among the company's worst quarters in the past two years.
Nation
Wealthy stock trader convicted in man's death in bunker fire
A jury convicted a wealthy stock trader of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in the fiery death of a man who was helping him secretly dig tunnels for an underground nuclear bunker beneath his Maryland home.
Celebrities
Actor Michael Madsen charged with DUI after SUV hits pole
Prosecutors have charged Michael Madsen with two misdemeanor counts of drunken driving after the actor drove his SUV into a pole last month.