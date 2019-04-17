MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-4-7

(one, four, seven)

09-21-38-42-44

(nine, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $785,000

Estimated jackpot: $175 million

18-22-26-27-29

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million