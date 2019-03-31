MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
11-15-16-27-29
(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
