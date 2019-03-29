MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
02-16-24-33-36
(two, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
01-08-18-19-26
(one, eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
