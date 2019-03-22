MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
22-24-28-35-45
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
08-21-22-23-26
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $625 million
