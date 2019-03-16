MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
07-12-19-31-35
(seven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
08-15-23-25-28
(eight, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $495 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Montana shootings leave 1 dead, trooper and 2 others wounded
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others was himself shot and critically injured Friday after finding the suspect's vehicle, officials said. Authorities later arrested a 29-year-old suspect.
National
The Latest: Yale to review school admission amid scandal
The Latest on a college admissions bribery scandal that resulted in charges against coaches and celebrities, and an announcement of investigations by some college and universities(all times local):
Nation
Congress pushes FBI for domestic terror data
WASHINGTON – Lawmakers worried about domestic terrorism in the U.S. want the FBI and the Justice Department to provide a complete accounting of the…
National
The Latest: Wisconsin court candidate spar in first debate
The Latest on Wisconsin Supreme Court debate (all times local):
National
APNewsBreak: Greyhound won't let US drop migrants in depots
Greyhound Lines Inc. is no longer allowing U.S. authorities to drop off immigrant families inside bus stations, forcing those who have been released from custody to wait outside until they have a ticket.