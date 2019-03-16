MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

07-12-19-31-35

(seven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

08-15-23-25-28

(eight, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $495 million