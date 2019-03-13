MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
06-08-13-31-46
(six, eight, thirteen, thirty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
03-06-08-12-22
(three, six, eight, twelve, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Musher's journey from feeding sled dogs to winning Iditarod
A young Pete Kaiser had the drive to learn about racing sled dogs and the family and community to support his passion. Years later, he won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
National
NY attorney says feds probing his pardon talks with Cohen
An attorney who says he sought a presidential pardon for Michael Cohen has agreed to provide documents to federal prosecutors.
Nation
'Epic' storm brings blizzards, floods, tornado to mid-US
A window-rattling late winter storm brought blizzards, floods and a tornado across more than 25 states Wednesday, stretching from the northern Rocky Mountains to Texas and beyond.
National
Tennessee lawmakers advance transgender 'bathroom bill'
A Tennessee lawmaker wants the state's public indecency law to apply to bathrooms and changing rooms — a move that critics argue is designed to restrict the facilities that transgender people can use.
National
California's new governor may commute death sentences
Gov. Gavin Newsom not only put a moratorium on executions in California on Wednesday, he said he also may commute death sentences and is pushing to repeal capital punishment.