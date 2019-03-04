MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-6-8
(four, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
08-09-15-24-29
(eight, nine, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's epic speech is laced with fabrication
President Donald Trump uttered a dizzying number of false statements in his epically long weekend speech, to an audience that didn't seem to mind at all.
Nation
At least 14 dead as storms, possible tornados hit Deep South
A sheriff confirmed at least 14 people were killed by a possible tornado in Alabama on Sunday as severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trial of destruction and weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.
National
Adviser says Trump 'gave nothing away' in North Korea talks
The White House national security adviser on Sunday described President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a success despite the lack of an agreement providing for the verifiable dismantling of the North's nuclear sites.
Nation
The Latest: Alabama sheriff: 14 dead in possible tornado
The Latest on Deep South storms (all times local):7 p.m.An Alabama sheriff says at least 14 people are dead amid "catastrophic" damage from a possible…
Nation
US closes Jerusalem consulate, demoting Palestinian mission
The United States has officially shuttered its consulate in Jerusalem, downgrading the status of its main diplomatic mission to the Palestinians by folding it into the U.S. Embassy to Israel.