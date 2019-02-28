MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
03-06-25-34-42
(three, six, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $267 million
08-12-20-21-28
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
